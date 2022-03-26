Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,775,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $254.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its 200 day moving average is $282.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

