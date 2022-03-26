Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,532 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $33.13 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.