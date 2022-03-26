Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 63 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $247.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.47 and a 52 week high of $250.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

