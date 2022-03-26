Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.