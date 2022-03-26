Wedbush Comments on NetApp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NetApp in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NetApp by 749.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in NetApp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.