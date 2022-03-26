Wells Fargo & Company Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $96.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

