Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Equal Weight

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.