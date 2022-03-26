Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $96.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.