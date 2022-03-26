Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). Approximately 232,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 203,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

About Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.