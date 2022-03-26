Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

WERN stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

