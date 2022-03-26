Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

