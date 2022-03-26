Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to post $20.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 42,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

