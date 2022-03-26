Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.68. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 13,545 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

