Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.68. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 13,545 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.
About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.