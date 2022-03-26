Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sells $820,550.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSM stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

