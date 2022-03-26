Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,983,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $54.00 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

