WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $21.75 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 266.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter.

