Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 1,698,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

