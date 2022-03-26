Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating) rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 61,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

About Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF)

Xebra Brands Ltd., a cannabis company, produces cannabis-based infused beverages. The company primarily focuses on design and delivery of cannabis products. It offers seltzers, soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, waters, energy drinks, and CBD sports beverage; and wellness products that include capsules, tinctures, topicals, and intimate oils for personal care.

