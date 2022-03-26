XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.18. XOS shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,531 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
