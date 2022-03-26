XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.18. XOS shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,531 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get XOS alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.