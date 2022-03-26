XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by China Renaissance Securities

Equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 105.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XPEV. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

NYSE XPEV opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

