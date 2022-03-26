XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

XPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.51) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.57. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.50 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The company has a market cap of £258.49 million and a PE ratio of 32.31.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

