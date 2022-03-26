XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading Down 4% This Week

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $347,160.16 and approximately $32.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

