YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 803,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,067,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 714,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 348,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

