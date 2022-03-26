Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

