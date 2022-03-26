Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

