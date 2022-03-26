Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.97. The company had a trading volume of 685,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

