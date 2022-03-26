Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.88. 963,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

