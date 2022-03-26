Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Illumina stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.72. 484,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,084. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.20.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
