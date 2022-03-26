Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 86,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.