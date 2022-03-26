Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.40). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 369,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $51.59.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 192,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 176,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.