Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.21 Million

Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post $112.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.53 million and the highest is $112.90 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $90.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $519.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $626.65 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 1,061,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,704. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

