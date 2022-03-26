Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to post $83.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.17 million. Bancorp posted sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $350.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $398.65 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $414.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

TBBK traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 206,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,188. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

