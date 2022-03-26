Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $1.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 4,694,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

