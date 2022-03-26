Zacks: Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will post $366.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $369.20 million. Hexcel posted sales of $310.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000.

HXL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. 509,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.