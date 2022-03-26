Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $28,180,500. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

