Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.93. 230,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,965. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.