Zacks: Analysts Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to report $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

