Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

CG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. American Trust bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,753,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

