Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astra Space.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 4,446,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

