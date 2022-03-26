Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

GHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 173,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 14,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

