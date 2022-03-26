Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,588,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $129.46. 1,249,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

