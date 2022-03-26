Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.45. 3,034,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,867. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.