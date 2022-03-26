Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.32. 1,906,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

