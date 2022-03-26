Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to post $656.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $638.74 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

AMG stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

