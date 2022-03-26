Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $44.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

