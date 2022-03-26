Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $538.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.98.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

