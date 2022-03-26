Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.20.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

