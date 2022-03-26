Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $419.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

