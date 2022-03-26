Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CXDO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

