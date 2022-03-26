Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continued improvement in air-travel demand bodes well for Allegiant. Due to this tailwind, the company expects total operating revenues in first-quarter 2022 to rise 7.5-9.5% (past guidance: increase of 5-9.5%) from the 2019 level. The carrier’s fleet modernization initiatives are encouraging. Its strong cash position is an added positive. However, the recent spike in fuel prices poses a challenge to the company’s bottom line. Shares of Allegiant have declined 24.8% in the past six months, primarily due to this headwind. The company now expects fuel cost per gallon to be $3.05 in the first quarter (previous guidance: $2.67). Due to rising fuel prices, the airline has reduced its capacity forecast for the first quarter. Consequently, the non-fuel unit cost is now estimated to increase 3-5% (past view: rise of 1-5%) from the 2019 level.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $255.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

