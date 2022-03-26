Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

